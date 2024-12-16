Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned Indian classical musician, Pt. Sanjay Marathe, has passed away at 68 due to a heart attack.

Known for his exceptional harmonium skills and singing, Marathe leaves behind a rich legacy, including the revival of the Marathi musical drama, Sangit Mandarmala.

He is survived by his wife, son, and granddaughter, and his unique musical style will continue to inspire future generations.

Pt. Sanjay Marathe breathed his last in Thane

Classical maestro Pt. Sanjay Marathe (68) dies of heart attack

By Tanvi Gupta 02:29 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Renowned classical singer and harmonium player, Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe, reportedly passed away on Sunday after suffering a severe heart attack. He was 68. The eldest son of Sangeet Bhushan Pandit Ram Marathe, he breathed his last at a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra. His family confirmed he was rushed to the hospital after a serious heart attack but unfortunately could not be saved.

Pt. Marathe's legacy in Indian classical music and theater

Pt. Marathe leaves behind a rich legacy in Indian classical music and theater, having received numerous awards for his harmonium playing and singing. This year, he actively participated in programs commemorating his father's birth centenary. Along with his younger brother Mukund Marathe, he revived and staged the famous Marathi musical drama Sangit Mandarmala on this occasion, earning widespread acclaim for its innovative approach while preserving traditional Marathi musical theater's essence.

Pt. Marathe's unique identity and family

Pt. Marathe is survived by his wife, son, and granddaughter. Not only did he carry forward his family's rich musical tradition, but he also created a distinct identity of his own with his unparalleled talent as a vocalist and harmonium artist. His soulful renditions and command over the harmonium garnered him a loyal following. His passing is a huge loss to the world of music, leaving behind an inspiring legacy for generations of musicians and music lovers alike.