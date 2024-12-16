Summarize Simplifying... In short Macaulay Culkin, the star of the 'Home Alone' franchise, contemplated buying the iconic movie house for $5M as a fun venue for fans. However, due to his busy life as a father and his ongoing tour, he decided against it.

The house was put up for sale in May

Macaulay Culkin considered buying $5M 'Home Alone' house for 'giggles'

What's the story Macaulay Culkin, the renowned star of the iconic Home Alone franchise, recently revealed his plans to buy the iconic house from the movie. Located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, Illinois, the property was put up for sale in May for $5.25 million. At a screening of the 1990 film at Illinois's Rosemont Theatre, Culkin revealed, "I had half a mind to buy it—just for giggles." He wanted to turn the home into a "movie fun house."

Culkin's vision for the 'Home Alone' house

Culkin, now 44, imagined the Winnetka, Illinois property as a venue for fans to recreate memorable scenes from Home Alone. He particularly noted the opportunity for visitors to sled down the stairs like his character Kevin McCallister did in the movie. However, he ultimately passed on buying the home due to his busy schedule and duties as a father of two sons.

'Home Alone' house sold after brief listing

The Home Alone house, a five-bedroom and six-bathroom property, was listed for sale for the first time in 12 years this spring. It found a buyer within just a week of hitting the market in June. The 9,126-square-foot residence, built in 1921, features a sunroom, a large sports court in the basement, a fully equipped gym, and even a state-of-the-art movie theater.

Culkin's current relationship with the 'Home Alone' franchise

Culkin is currently on a multi-city tour titled A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin, celebrating the film franchise that catapulted him to fame. He said that his relationship with Home Alone was initially "kind of a curse and a blessing," but has changed since he became a parent. "I look at the movie differently now because of that," he explained. Culkin appeared in the first two Home Alone films, sharing the screen with Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.