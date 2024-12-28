Tom Cruise's Warner Bros. film sets 2026 release date
Warner Bros. Discovery and superstar Tom Cruise's upcoming untitled film has finally been given an official release date. The Hollywood movie will release in theaters on October 2, 2026, a date previously occupied by The Batman: Part Two which has now been pushed to 2027. Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film's first plot details have also been revealed.
It's about 'the most powerful man in the world'
Warner Bros. has released an official logline giving a peek into the film's storyline. The story follows "the most powerful man in the world" who "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything." The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed.
Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery's partnership: A look back
The Cruise-Warner Bros. Discovery collaboration was first announced in January 2024. The deal said that both parties would jointly develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films. At the time of the announcement, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group's Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca & Pam Abdy had said they were excited to work with Cruise, calling him an "absolute legend in the film industry."
Cruise's response to the collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery
Responding to the collaboration announcement, Cruise said, "I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience." "I look forward to making great movies together!"