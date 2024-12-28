Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Twitter feud, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Anupam Kher exchanged heated words over the film 'The Accidental...'

Hansal Mehta has responded to Anupam Kher

Explained: Hansal Mehta-Anupam Kher's war of words over 'The Accidental...'

By Isha Sharma 10:18 am Dec 28, 2024

What's the story A war of words has erupted between filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Anupam Kher over 2019's controversial film The Accidental Prime Minister, which captured the professional journey of Dr. Manmohan Singh. The controversy started when journalist Vir Sanghvi called it "one of the worst Hindi movies ever made," a statement Mehta agreed with. Kher then called out Mehta for "hypocrisy," considering he was the film's creative director and also acted in it. Mehta subsequently hit back in a long note.

Mehta's response

'I did my job as professionally as I was allowed'

Mehta tweeted, "Of course I own my mistakes Mr. Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can't I sir?" "I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to...But it doesn't mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgment." "About brownie points and hypocrisy, I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself."

Peace offering

Mehta extended an olive branch to Kher

Despite the heated exchange, Mehta extended an olive branch to Kher. He tweeted, "And by the way @anupampkher sir... you can say all you want. Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I've inadvertently hurt you." "Sending love to you. Whenever you wish we will speak and clear the air."

Kher's statement

Kher had called out Mehta's 'double standards'

In his tweet, Kher had said, "The HYPOCRITE is NOT @virsanghvi. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of [the film]. Who was present at the entire shoot in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi's comment is so messed up and full of double standards!" "Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it."

Mehta's apology, Kher's tribute

Mehta said he owes Singh apology; Kher paid tribute, too

In another tweet on Thursday, Mehta said, "The nation owes him an apology. More than anybody else, I owe him one. Whatever the compulsion or intent, it is a regret I will carry with a very heavy heart. Sorry, sir." Kher also paid tribute via a video and revealed that he had initially declined the film due to "political reasons." The film, co-starring Akshaye Khanna, was directed by Vijay Gutte.