Hansal Mehta, a renowned filmmaker, has publicly apologized to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, for his portrayal in the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The film, which was criticized as "BJP propaganda", starred Anupam Kher as Dr. Singh, who was known for his significant contributions to India's economy.

Following Dr. Singh's passing, India has entered a seven-day mourning period, honoring his legacy.

Hansal Mehta says he owes an apology to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

By Isha Sharma 05:32 pm Dec 27, 202405:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood director Hansal Mehta has mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh (92) passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. "The nation owes him an apology... Whatever the compulsion or intent, it is a regret I will carry with a very heavy heart," Mehta tweeted. To recall, Mehta played Naveen Patnaik in the deeply controversial film The Accidental Prime Minister, which captured Singh's professional journey.

Tribute

Mehta's tribute to Dr. Singh's legacy

In his post, Mehta wrote, "More than anyone else, I owe him one (apology)." He added, "Besides your achievements as an economist, Finance Minister and Prime Minister, you were an honorable man—a rare gentleman in a vocation dominated by ruffians." He also quoted journalist Vir Sanghi's tweet with "100+" wherein Sanghvi called TAPM "one of the worst Hindi movies ever made."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Mehta's tweet here

'TAPM'

Know more about 'The Accidental...'

The Accidental Prime Minister, in which Anupam Kher played Dr. Singh, had received criticism for its portrayal of the former PM and the Congress party had deemed it "BJP propaganda." On Friday, Kher also paid tribute to Dr. Singh, revealing he had initially declined the role due to "political reasons." The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, and Arjun Mathur, and was directed by Vijay Gutte. It's streaming on ZEE5.

Economic impact

Dr. Singh's transformative role in India's economy

Dr. Singh, who was India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was a distinguished economist and policymaker. His contribution as Finance Minister during the 1991 economic liberalization period is often regarded as highly transformative for India's economy. Despite his towering achievements, he was often the subject of criticism, especially during his second term as Prime Minister.

National mourning

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister

In honor of Dr. Singh, a seven-day state mourning period has been declared across India. The national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country during this period as a mark of respect for the former Prime Minister. Dr. Singh will also be accorded a state funeral and there will be no official entertainment during this period of state mourning.