Actor Anupam Kher, who portrayed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister', paid a heartfelt tribute to Singh following his demise.

Kher expressed his sadness and remembered Singh as a kind and intelligent man.

Despite the film facing criticism for its portrayal of Singh, Kher believes he did justice to the role, describing it as one of his most truthful portrayals.

Anupam Kher pays tribute to Manmohan Singh

'The Accidental Prime...'—Why Kher initially declined to play Manmohan Singh

By Isha Sharma 12:22 pm Dec 27, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, has extended his condolences after Singh passed away on Thursday. In a social media post, Kher posted a video where he reminisced about his experience of playing the late PM and economist. He also disclosed that he had initially refused the project over "political reasons."

Kher's tribute to Singh and his portrayal

In the video, Kher said, "To portray a character truthfully, you have to go inside the person. Dr. Singh was inherently a good man; gentle, bright, intelligent and kind." "And if you see The Accidental Prime Minister now, you will discover that I could to some extent imbibe all those qualities." He added he considers this role as one of his "most truthful portrayals" in his career.

'I am deeply saddened by his demise...'

Kher further said, "He was a very wonderful person. I am looking for words because people look for interpretation in words these days." "I am deeply saddened by his demise because I felt like I spent time with him." Remembering their meeting, he added, "He was very kind to me, very generous to me, with his prayers for the film that I acted in."

'I will miss the man...'

In his concluding remarks, Kher said, "I didn't want to make a caricature in the film. When the film was finally made, I was very happy I did justice to it." "The subject may be controversial, the man was not. I will miss the man in the turban and may God rest his soul in peace." He also expressed his condolences to Singh's family and said India has lost an honest leader.

Here's Kher's tribute

Film controversy

'The Accidental Prime Minister' faced criticism

Notably, The Accidental Prime Minister, in which Kher played Singh, had received criticism for its portrayal of the former PM. Critics weren't impressed with the film and the Congress party had deemed it "BJP propaganda." The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, and Arjun Mathur, and was directed by Vijay Gutte. It's streaming on ZEE5.