Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's hit Telugu film 'Devara: Part 1' is set to charm Japan in March 2025, with tickets going on sale from January 3.

The film, which marked the South Indian cinema debut of Bollywood actors Kapoor and Khan, has already made waves in India, grossing over ₹400cr worldwide.

Get ready, Japan, for this action-packed drama directed by Koratala Siva! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara: Part 1' to release in Japan

Jr NTR's 'Devara' to release in Japan in March 2025

By Isha Sharma 11:51 am Dec 27, 202411:51 am

What's the story The South Indian film industry has been taking the world by storm with its overseas hits. After the international success of SS Rajamouli's RRR and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, yet another Telugu hit is all set to premiere in Japan. Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, will be released in Japan soon. The official announcement was made through the film's Japanese account, announcing a release date of March 28, 2025.

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement

Release logistics

'Devara: Part 1' distribution and ticket sales details

The distribution of Devara: Part 1 in Japan is being taken care of by the same company that previously handled the release of Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD. The film will be released in select theaters across Japan. Ticket sales for this highly anticipated Telugu film will reportedly begin on January 3.

Box office performance

'Devara: Part 1' enjoyed success in India

Devara: Part 1 has already established itself as a box office hit in India, raking in over ₹400cr worldwide. The action drama had an exceptional run in the Telugu states and also had a steady run in North Indian states. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marked the South Indian cinema debut of Bollywood actors Kapoor and Khan. It was originally released in theaters on September 27, 2024, and is slated to have a sequel in the coming years.