Meet Casio's Moflin: Robotic pet that cuddles and calms you

By Akash Pandey 10:48 am Oct 12, 202410:48 am

What's the story Casio has unveiled its latest innovation - a robotic pet named Moflin. The device, which looks like a cross between a hamster and Star Trek's Tribbles, is now available for pre-order in Japan at ¥59,400 (around ₹33,500). Unlike Sony's Aibo, which can follow its owner around, Moflin is designed to be held and cuddled. Over time, it will learn to recognize its owner and try to form a simulated bond through unique sounds and movements.

Partnership

A product of Casio and Vanguard Industries collaboration

Moflin is a product of a collaboration between Casio and Japanese start-up, Vanguard Industries. The robotic pet will be available starting on November 7. Casio is also offering an optional subscription service, Club Moflin, at ¥6,600 (about ₹3,723) per year. It would offer discounts on repairs and cleanings, as well as a complete fur replacement option for the robotic pet.

Features

Comforting companion with AI features

Moflin isn't just a play toy, but a comforting companion designed to improve mental wellness. Its limited head and body movements are designed to mimic snuggling when held. The robotic pet comes with AI-powered features that allow it to recognize the person who interacts with it most, through their voice and handling style. It responds with unique sounds and movements exclusive to that person, simulating a close bond.

Emotions

Moflin's simulated feelings and personality

Moflin is designed to develop its own simulated feelings and personality, which can evolve over time. Regular interactions make it happy, secure, and calm while neglect can lead to stress, anxiety, and sadness. However, due to its limited emotive capabilities, these feelings are not expressed through sounds or movements but can only be determined via an app.

Charging

Charging method and battery life

To make the illusion of Moflin being a living creature even better, it comes with a small bed that acts as its charging station. Casio estimates that the battery life on a full charge will last close to five hours. A three-and-a-half-hour nap charge is enough to get it ready for its job as an emotional support bot once again.