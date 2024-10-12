Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is set to test a new feature in November that allows Xbox users to stream their personal game libraries via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This comes alongside plans to enable direct game purchases through its Android app, following a court ruling against Google's Play Store billing.

However, licensing issues may limit the number of games available for streaming.

It would support streaming for thousands of games

Xbox Cloud Gaming to support streaming of personal game libraries

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:12 am Oct 12, 202410:12 am

What's the story Microsoft is about to change the gaming experience with a new feature that would let you stream your own Xbox games. The development, part of an initiative called Project Lapland, is aimed at bolstaring the capabilities of Xbox Cloud Gaming servers. It would support streaming for thousands of games, far beyond the existing Xbox Game Pass library.

Trial phase

Initial testing with Xbox Insiders

The new streaming feature will be tested with Xbox Insiders in November. This trial phase is an important step before the feature is rolled out to a wider range of Xbox users and games. The expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming comes as Microsoft plans to allow game purchases via its Android app for the US market, starting next month.

Mobile integration

Microsoft to allow direct game purchases on Android app

Microsoft's decision to allow direct game purchases on its Android app comes on the heels of a recent court ruling. The ruling requires Google to stop forcing Google Play Billing for apps in the Play Store from November 1. Xbox President Sarah Bond said, "Starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android."

Obstacles

Challenges and future plans for Xbox Cloud Gaming

The addition of a full game library into Xbox Cloud Gaming has been difficult, due to the requirement of preparing key infrastructure for thousands of games. This is a major jump from the hundreds available on Xbox Game Pass. However, despite the challenges, Microsoft is moving steadily toward its goal of letting users buy an Xbox game on Android, and stream it instantly on their device.

Limitations

Licensing issues may restrict some games

While the goal is to make thousands of games available through Xbox Cloud Gaming, some publishers may keep some titles off the platform due to licensing requirements or agreements. This could limit the number of games available for streaming on the platform. However, despite these limitations, Microsoft's efforts mark a major stride in improving user experience and providing more flexibility in accessing games.