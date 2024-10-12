Summarize Simplifying... In short The FAA has given SpaceX the green light to resume Falcon 9 launches following an investigation into a mission anomaly.

SpaceX receives FAA nod to resume Falcon 9 launches

By Akash Pandey 10:12 am Oct 12, 202410:12 am

What's the story The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared SpaceX to resume its Falcon 9 launches. The decision comes after a two-week hiatus following an upper stage anomaly, during the Crew-9 mission for NASA on September 28. The FAA said, "The FAA notified SpaceX on October 11 that the Falcon 9 vehicle is authorized to return to regular flight operations."

Investigation approval

SpaceX's investigation and corrective measures endorsed

The FAA has endorsed SpaceX's internal investigation findings into the Crew-9 mission anomaly. The agency also approved the corrective measures SpaceX has taken. However, neither party has revealed specific details about these findings or actions. The anomaly that led to the temporary suspension of Falcon 9 launches was an "off-nominal deorbit burn," causing reentry outside a designated zone in the South Pacific Ocean, east of New Zealand.

Launch exception

Exception granted for European Space Agency's mission

On October 6, the FAA made an exception for SpaceX to launch the European Space Agency's Hera asteroid mission. This was permitted as the upper stage would not reenter but propel Hera on an Earth-escape trajectory, eliminating public safety concerns about a similar deorbit burn anomaly. The FAA clarified that this approval was specific to the Hera launch and did not extend to other Falcon 9 launches.

Investigation closure

FAA concludes investigations into Falcon 9 mishaps

The FAA has wrapped up its probes into the Falcon 9 mishaps that took place with Starlink missions in July and August. The first incident saw an upper-stage propellant leak resulting in the loss of 20 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites, which grounded Falcon 9 for nearly two weeks. The second mishap witnessed a Falcon 9 first stage failing to land safely after a successful Starlink launch but resumed operations just three days later.

Launch preparations

SpaceX prepares for upcoming launches

Separately, SpaceX is also gearing up for the Falcon Heavy launch of NASA's Europa Clipper mission, as early as October 13 from the Kennedy Space Center. This launch is not licensed by the FAA. The fifth integrated test flight of SpaceX's Starship vehicle is also scheduled for October 13 from its Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas. However, an updated FAA launch license required for this flight has not yet been granted.