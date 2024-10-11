Summarize Simplifying... In short Google TV has introduced a new AI feature that allows users to create custom art screensavers, a departure from the usual stock images.

Users can either type a prompt, use templates, or select the "Inspire Me" option for random AI-generated art.

Additionally, personal photos from Google Photos can be used as screensavers, provided users are logged into their Google account. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can also set your own images as screensavers

Google TV's new AI feature lets you set custom screensavers

By Akash Pandey 07:15 pm Oct 11, 202407:15 pm

What's the story Google has added a new feature to its Google TV devices. The company now allows users to set custom artificial intelligence (AI) art screensavers. The new update turns idle screens into unique works of art. Plus, you can even set your own images from Google Photos as screensavers. The tech giant is also improving user experience with a centralized smart home hub on the new home panel.

Feature details

AI art screensavers: A step beyond generic wallpapers

The AI art screensaver feature marks a major shift from the regular stock images or generic wallpapers that show up when a smart TV sits idle for a long time. Google has also set up a support page explaining this new feature, giving users three ways to add their own custom AI art screensaver. These include typing a desired prompt, using set templates for AI art generation, or selecting the "Inspire Me" option to let AI create random artwork.

User preferences

Personalizing screensavers with Google Photos

For those who prefer personal images over AI-generated art, Google also has the option to use favorite pictures from Google Photos as screensavers. However, for this, you'll have to be logged into your Google account and select one or more albums for display. The option to choose individual images isn't available in this update.

Process

How to set up AI art screensaver?

To set up an AI art screensaver, users will have to head over to the Google TV home screen and tap on 'Settings.' From there, they can select 'System' and then 'Ambient mode.' The list of screensavers will feature a 'Custom AI Art' option. After selecting this, users can pick a way to create their custom AI art. Once created, scroll through variations using the up and down buttons before saving preferred images to the image library.