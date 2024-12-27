Summarize Simplifying... In short Pop singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly engaged after a year of dating, following a successful year for Lipa's career.

The couple, who were first spotted together in January, are planning an unforgettable New Year's Eve party in London to celebrate, according to insiders.

What's the story Pop sensation Dua Lipa, 29, and actor Callum Turner, 34, have reportedly gotten engaged in a private ceremony. The couple plans to celebrate their engagement with friends and family on New Year's Eve. "Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever," a source close to the couple told The Sun. "They are engaged and couldn't be happier." Congratulations to the couple!

Lipa and Turner's relationship: A look back

Lipa and Turner were first seen together in January at an after-party for the premiere of his Apple TV miniseries Masters of the Air. They were subsequently seen enjoying dinner with friends in Los Angeles. Turner has also been a part of Lipa's family events, including her headline performance at Glastonbury and a few recent gigs, including one at the Royal Albert Hall.

Lipa's successful year and engagement celebration plans

The engagement news comes after a stellar year for Lipa. The singer recently wrapped up the first leg of her stadium tour and returned to the UK from Asia to celebrate Christmas with her family and Turner. "Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake," added the source. Though the couple hasn't announced the news on social media, fans noticed Lipa's beautiful ring in a recent Instagram post.

Couple's New Year's Eve party will be 'unforgettable'

Last week, The Sun reported that Lipa and Turner were planning a grand New Year's Eve party in London. "Dua and Callum have gone all out with this party," an insider had shared. "It's in a top-secret location with all their pals invited, along with their families." The source added, "It will be a New Year's Eve party no one will ever forget, especially for Callum and Dua."