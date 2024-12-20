Guess what's inside Golden Globes's 'ultimate' $1M gift bag
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, scheduled for January 5, is all set to wow its A-list guests with an "Ultimate Gift Bag" worth a staggering $1 million. This year's gift bag will include a selection of luxury items and experiences from premium brands like Atlas and Le Domaine. The highlight of the collection is the Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, made exclusively for the occasion in partnership with Robb Report.
'Pinnacle of luxury': The Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag
The Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, designed for the Golden Globes, is the epitome of elegance and functionality. It comes with a double handle, removable shoulder strap, organic cotton interior with suede accents, and a brushed stainless steel "Golden Globes" Travel Tag. Luke Bahrenburg from Robb Report said he was privileged to work with the Golden Globes to create this one-of-a-kind gift that embodies the prestige and glamor of Hollywood's biggest party.
Luxury travel experiences dominate gift bag offerings
The "Ultimate Gift Bag" features a range of luxury travel experiences. These include a private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights, priced at $48K, and a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos worth over $507K. Other offerings include a five-day luxury yacht charter throughout Indonesia's Coral Triangle, wellness experiences in the Maldives, etc.
Beauty, wellness, and fashion items in the gift bag
The gift bag also features a selection of beauty, wellness, and fashion products. These include BEAU DOMAINE's Fluid Cream ($209), Coyuchi's choice of organic-linen or cotton sateen sheets ($572-$1,392), and CurrentBody's LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 ($469). A non-surgical Stemcell Facelift by Dr. Simon Ourian worth $40K is also included in the offerings. Other items include FEMMUE's kit of flowery skincare essentials ($290) and La Prairie's Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum ($935).
Wine, spirits, and cigars: A peek into the gift bag
The gift bag also features a selection of wine, spirits, and cigars. These include a rare bottle of Komos XO tequila ($2K) from Casa Komos Brands Group, Davidoff Cigars's travel humidor ($440), and Isle of Harris Distillery's The Hearach Single Malt Scotch Whisky or Isle of Harris Gin ($90 and $150). A wine-tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France worth $272K is also included. This ultimate luxury bag will be offered to the winners and presenters of the event.