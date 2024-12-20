Summarize Simplifying... In short The Oscar-nominated film 'Santosh' is set to hit Indian theaters in January.

The film, which explores justice, gender, and social issues in rural India, has been praised for its compelling storytelling and performances.

It's been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, making it a standout among 85 global submissions.

'Santosh': Oscar-shortlisted film to hit Indian theaters in January

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Dec 20, 202405:13 pm

What's the story The critically acclaimed film Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, will premiere in Indian theaters on January 10, 2025. The movie has been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards and represents the United Kingdom. Starring Shahana Goswami as a widowed police constable, it has already received praise at its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Film's theme

'Santosh' explores social inequities in rural India

The film Santosh is celebrated for its gripping storytelling and raw depiction of justice, gender dynamics, and social inequities in rural India. The official synopsis reveals a narrative about a young widow named Santosh who inherits her late husband's job as a police officer in the rural badlands of India. Her investigation into a low-caste girl's brutal murder forces her to confront systemic corruption and her own place within it.

Oscar shortlist

'Santosh' secured Oscar nomination among 85 films

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the list of projects eligible for Oscars 2025. Among them, Santosh bagged a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. The film was chosen from 85 submissions by countries across the globe as the United Kingdom's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards. Goswami took to Instagram to say it was "incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films."

Critical acclaim

'Santosh' received widespread praise for performances and storytelling

Goswami's performance as Santosh has been praised for capturing her character's grit and resilience against institutional corruption. Sunita Rajwar also shines as Inspector Sharma, capturing the strength and determination of a woman fighting systemic injustices with unwavering resolve. Director Suri's storytelling has been universally praised, with critics lauding her ability to craft a deeply resonant narrative.