Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sam Rechner, known for his roles in 'The Fabelmans' and Netflix's 'Heartbreak High', is set to join the cast of 'Scream 7'.

The upcoming horror flick, directed by Kevin Williamson and set to release on February 27, 2026, will also star Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, and Mckenna Grace. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sam Rechner has joined 'Scream 7'

'Heartbreak High' actor Sam Rechner joins 'Scream 7'

By Isha Sharma 10:06 am Dec 14, 202410:06 am

What's the story Australian actor Sam Rechner, who appeared in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, has been added to the cast of Paramount and Spyglass Media Group's Scream 7, reported Deadline. However, not much is known about his character yet. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell will be returning to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming film.

Actor's portfolio

Rechner's career highlights and upcoming projects

Rechner rose to fame for his performance as Logan in The Fabelmans, where he portrayed a high school bully. He also featured in the second season of Netflix's hit show Heartbreak High. Before that, he starred in the 2021 drama Ruby's Choice. He recently wrapped filming for Out Come the Wolves with Giancarlo Esposito.

Cast details

'Scream 7' will feature new and returning cast members

Scream 7 will also star Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, and Mckenna Grace. May has already been confirmed to play Sidney's daughter in the movie. The last film in the franchise, Scream VI, had a record-breaking domestic gross of over $108 million in March 2023. Kevin Williamson, the original scriptwriter for Wes Craven's Scream, will direct Scream 7 from a script penned by Guy Busick. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.