'Heartbreak High' actor Sam Rechner joins 'Scream 7'
Australian actor Sam Rechner, who appeared in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, has been added to the cast of Paramount and Spyglass Media Group's Scream 7, reported Deadline. However, not much is known about his character yet. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell will be returning to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming film.
Rechner's career highlights and upcoming projects
Rechner rose to fame for his performance as Logan in The Fabelmans, where he portrayed a high school bully. He also featured in the second season of Netflix's hit show Heartbreak High. Before that, he starred in the 2021 drama Ruby's Choice. He recently wrapped filming for Out Come the Wolves with Giancarlo Esposito.
'Scream 7' will feature new and returning cast members
Scream 7 will also star Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, and Mckenna Grace. May has already been confirmed to play Sidney's daughter in the movie. The last film in the franchise, Scream VI, had a record-breaking domestic gross of over $108 million in March 2023. Kevin Williamson, the original scriptwriter for Wes Craven's Scream, will direct Scream 7 from a script penned by Guy Busick. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.