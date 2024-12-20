Summarize Simplifying... In short Upendra's new film 'UI' has sparked interest with its unique disclaimer and intriguing plot about a psychological battle in a fictional world.

The film's release was delayed due to the use of advanced technology, including scanning the actor with over 250 cameras for action sequences.

Upendra's 'UI' was released on December 20

'If you're intelligent...': Upendra's 'UI' begins with a quirky disclaimer

By Tanvi Gupta 04:58 pm Dec 20, 202404:58 pm

What's the story The Kannada dystopian sci-fi action film UI, directed by and starring Upendra, made a bold statement with its opening disclaimer. The film, which also features Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, and Jisshu Sengupta among others, was released on Friday. At the start of the film, a daring disclaimer appears that reads: "If you are intelligent get out of the theater right now."

Reactions

'Uppi's thinking level': This is how netizens reacted

The netizens were taken by surprise with this quirky disclaimer. One user wrote on social media, "Uppi's thinking ge level. The reason why we call #Upendra a cult director, (sic)." Another user commented, "This is just a crazy disclaimer. Upendra gari performance peaks here..." Meanwhile, a third added, "And despite the disclaimer, we watched the whole film because we love Upendra."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this user's reaction

Plot details

'UI' explores psychological conflict in a fictional world

Set in a fictional world, UI explores the psychological battle between a town's king and an extraordinary man. The story follows this man as he cleverly usurps the town, eventually becoming a dictator. Upendra had earlier called UI a "logical and psychological take" on the mythological figure Kalki, setting it apart from other interpretations of the character.

Production insights

'UI's release delayed due to advanced technology usage

Originally slated for an October release, UI was pushed back owing to the cutting-edge technology employed in its making. Co-producer of UI, Naveen Manoharan, disclosed that Upendra was one of the first actors in Indian cinema to get scanned by over 250 cameras for some action sequences. But, he humorously added that "the brain of Upendra cannot be scanned" and asked audiences to watch UI for its unique visual experience.