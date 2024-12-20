Summarize Simplifying... In short The future of the James Bond franchise is in question due to a feud between Amazon and Barbara Broccoli, who controls the franchise.

'F*ing idiots': James Bond's future uncertain amid Amazon-Barbara Broccoli feud

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The future of the James Bond franchise hangs in the balance amid a reported standoff between long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and Amazon. This comes months after Amazon acquired MGM—the distributor of Bond films—for a staggering $6.5 billion, just months after Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in No Time To Die (2021). The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is eager for new Bond films but Broccoli appears uninterested in collaborating with them.

Broccoli's dissatisfaction with Amazon's approach

Broccoli, who has been steering the franchise as her half-brother Wilson approaches retirement, has reportedly been unhappy with Amazon. She allegedly told friends that the people at Amazon are "f***ing idiots," and isn't keen on developing new films under their banner, reported Dailymail. Despite this, Broccoli did get Amazon's commitment for theatrical releases and her company Eon Productions retains full creative control over the franchise.

Casting discussions for next 007 underway

Meanwhile, the debate over who should play the next 007 continues. Reportedly, Broccoli has been open to casting a Black or gay man as the next Bond but maintains that the character must be male and British. In June 2022, she said at a BFI event that a new Bond film wasn't imminent and filming was at least two years away since it was a "reinvention of Bond."

Eon Productions's recent and upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Eon Productions has produced a reality series titled 007: One in a Million in 2023. Hosted by Brian Cox, the show follows nine ordinary people who embark on a global Bond-like adventure with the chance to win £1 million. Reportedly, work is underway for a second season of this series, although production and release dates remain unclear.