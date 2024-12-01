Summarize Simplifying... In short To track your refund on Amazon Bazaar, simply select 'Orders' from the app menu, choose the order with the initiated return, and tap 'View Return/Refund Status.'

The feature is applicable for returned orders

How to check your refund status on Amazon Bazaar

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:45 pm Dec 01, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Amazon Bazaar has launched a handy way for customers to track the status of their refunds. The feature, mind you, is only applicable for orders that have been returned by the customer. It takes just a few simple steps on the app to take users to a dedicated refund tracker. Here's how you can check your refund status on Amazon.

Step #1

Accessing the refund tracker

To start tracking a refund, customers first have to select 'Orders' from the app menu. Next, they have to select the particular order for which a return has been initiated. Once the order is selected, users have to tap on 'View Return/Refund Status.' This will take them to the refund tracker where they can see real-time updates about their returned item.

Information

Refund process for different order scenarios

In cases where an order marked as 'Amazon Delivered' is canceled before delivery or rejected at delivery time, or if Amazon or the seller cancels an order that has been paid for, a refund will be initiated within 24 hours.

Step #2

Alternative method to check refund status

Amazon Bazaar also provides an alternative way for users to check their refund status. This can be done by heading over to 'Your Orders' and clicking on 'View order details' next to the order in question. The refund status is then shown at the bottom of the Order Summary, giving another handy way for customers to stay updated about their refunds.

Step #3

Procedure for seller-shipped orders

For orders shipped directly by the seller (not marked 'Amazon Delivered'), the refund process starts only after the seller has approved the cancelation request. This way, everyone involved in the transaction is notified about any changes and can take appropriate actions accordingly.