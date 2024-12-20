Summarize Simplifying... In short Honey Singh's sister, Sneha Singh, has accused his ex-wife, Shalini Talwar, of pressuring him to perform despite his mental health struggles.

Honey Singh's sister accuses ex-wife of 'forcing' him to work

What's the story In the recently released Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the eponymous rapper opened up about his tumultuous personal life. He briefly touched upon his divorce from childhood sweetheart Shalini Talwar and allegations of domestic violence against him. The documentary also revealed that Talwar served as Singh's manager during a significant part of his career, leading to family conflicts. The ex-couple—married in 2011—filed for divorce in September 2022.

Singh's sister detailed his struggles during the US tour

Singh's sister, Sneha Singh, opened up about the family's ordeal during this time in the documentary. "Who all do we have to prove? Nobody will believe us because the world outside was a very difficult place and all the controversies that were happening..." Sneha also alleged that Talwar pushed Singh to perform during a US tour despite his apparent mental health issues and hesitance to take the stage.

'Three hours later, I'm told he's in the hospital...'

Recalling an incident, she said, "I was in my room. He messaged that something is not right with me. He said can you come on Skype. And then he said, 'Please save me,' and then he disconnected." "I was trying to reach out to Shalini. She said, 'He has to do this show. You convince him...For three hours, there was no contact with them." "Three hours later, I'm told that he's in the hospital with stitches in his head."

Singh acknowledged neglecting Talwar due to fame

In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, Singh had admitted to neglecting Talwar during their marriage. He confessed, "Our relationship wasn't very good at that time. There was a distance between us because I was traveling a lot. Things were good for the initial 9-10 months of our marriage. But then success and fame got to my head." "When that happened, I neglected my family and completely lost myself in money, fame, addiction, and women...I almost left Shalini," he said.