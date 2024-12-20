T-Series's Bhushan Kumar signs 'Amaran' director for pan-India project: Report
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has reportedly signed Rajkumar Periasamy for his first Hindi feature film. Kumar was impressed by the director's recent work in the Tamil blockbuster Amaran. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that "Kumar watched Amaran and was bowled over by the conviction and storytelling of Periasamy." Now, the upcoming film is expected to start rolling by the end of 2025.
Periasamy's Hindi debut film aims to captivate audiences
While exact details of the film are under wraps, it is expected to be one of 2025's most exciting collaborations. The source added, "The sensibilities of Rajkumar and Bhushan have aligned and the intent is to make a solid feature high concept feature film for the cinema-going audience." If true, this will be Periasamy's Hindi cinema directorial debut.
Kumar's upcoming projects showcase diverse genres
Apart from Periasamy's film, Kumar is gearing up for a bunch of other films next year. His upcoming projects include big-budget films like Border 2, Spirit, and Animal Park. He is also working on popular sequels like Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Bhoothnath 3, De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, among others. He will also produce a love story starring Kartik Aaryan under Anurag Basu's direction.