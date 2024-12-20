Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has reportedly signed 'Amaran' director for a pan-India project, marking the director's Hindi cinema debut.

The film is anticipated to be a high-concept feature for cinema-goers in 2025.

In addition, Kumar is preparing for several big-budget films and popular sequels next year, including a love story with Kartik Aaryan directed by Anurag Basu.

Rajkumar Periasamy to make his Hindi debut

T-Series's Bhushan Kumar signs 'Amaran' director for pan-India project: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:34 pm Dec 20, 202405:34 pm

What's the story T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has reportedly signed Rajkumar Periasamy for his first Hindi feature film. Kumar was impressed by the director's recent work in the Tamil blockbuster Amaran. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that "Kumar watched Amaran and was bowled over by the conviction and storytelling of Periasamy." Now, the upcoming film is expected to start rolling by the end of 2025.

Periasamy's Hindi debut film aims to captivate audiences

While exact details of the film are under wraps, it is expected to be one of 2025's most exciting collaborations. The source added, "The sensibilities of Rajkumar and Bhushan have aligned and the intent is to make a solid feature high concept feature film for the cinema-going audience." If true, this will be Periasamy's Hindi cinema directorial debut.

Kumar's upcoming projects showcase diverse genres

Apart from Periasamy's film, Kumar is gearing up for a bunch of other films next year. His upcoming projects include big-budget films like Border 2, Spirit, and Animal Park. He is also working on popular sequels like Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Bhoothnath 3, De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, among others. He will also produce a love story starring Kartik Aaryan under Anurag Basu's direction.