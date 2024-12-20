Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the sequel 'Viduthalai 2' has been highly praised by fans, with some predicting a National Award for the actor.

Despite the acclaim, the film has also faced criticism for its narrative style, described as "overlong" and "bland".

The sequel continues the gripping tale from Part 1, set in 1987, and delves deeper into a storyline involving a tragic train derailment and a suspected extremist political leader.

'Viduthalai 2' is now running in theaters

'National Award loading': Fans praise Sethupathi's performance in 'Viduthalai 2'

What's the story The much-anticipated Tamil period crime thriller, Viduthalai Part 2, was released in theaters on Friday. Directed by Vetri Maaran and featuring Vijay Sethupathi, the film is a sequel to 2023's Viduthalai Part 1. The movie has been getting mixed reviews from fans with some calling it Maaran's "cult classic." The story continues the two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan, detailing an intense conflict between a police constable and a separatist group leader.

Star-studded lineup

'Viduthalai 2' features an ensemble cast

The film has a star-studded cast with Soori, Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Rajiv Menon reprising their roles from the first installment. New faces in the sequel include Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Bollywood director-actor Anurag Kashyap. Fans have been waiting to see Sethupathi back in action on the big screen and their wait has finally come to an end with this release.

Audience reactions

Fans lauded Sethupathi's performance in 'Viduthalai 2'

Sethupathi's performance in Viduthalai Part 2 has received a lot of love from fans. One viewer loved the film's "banger screenplay," while another was mesmerized by Sethupathi's intense action sequences. A third fan predicted a National Award for Sethupathi, writing, "A VETRIMARAN 'S CULT CLASSIC Film...Witnessed #VijaySethupathi 's Another Shade in #Viduthalai2, What a PERFORMER... He is the Next National Award Loading for this Man, (sic)."

Here's how fans reacted to Sethupathi's film

Mixed reviews

'Viduthalai 2' also faced criticism for its narrative style

Despite the praise, Viduthalai Part 2 has also been marred by some criticism. One viewer was disappointed with the film's narrative style, describing it as "a weakly written & directed work that's overlong & mostly uses montage-like storytelling." The critic further stated that it functioned more like a politics class than a narrative film and called it "one of the blandest films of the year."

Sequel synopsis

'Viduthalai 2' continues the gripping narrative from Part 1

Viduthalai Part 2 comes after the success of Sethupathi's last film, Maharaja (available on Netflix), and continues the gripping tale set in 1987. The first part revolved around a tragic train derailment connected to a suspected extremist political leader. With this sequel, audiences can expect to dig deeper into this fascinating storyline. The film's unique narrative and Sethupathi's performance have surely left an impression on viewers.