A biopic on Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, directed by A L Vijay, is reportedly in the works.

Known as Vishy, Anand was the first Indian Grandmaster and a five-time World Chess Champion, inspiring a new generation of players globally with his contributions to the game.

AL Vijay to helm Viswanathan Anand's biopic

A Viswanathan Anand biopic might be coming soon!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:56 pm Oct 31, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Tamil director AL Vijay is reportedly set to helm a biopic on five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand, according to Pinkvilla. The film will star a "top actor from the South" in the lead role. Ssanjay Tripaathy, who has worked on Binny and Family, has penned the script and will be the creative producer. Mahaveer Jain and Aashish Singh are reportedly producing the film.

Film details

'Highly anticipated story based on the life of Indian pride...'

Speaking about the project, a source told the portal, "Highly anticipated story based on the life of Indian Pride and Global Icon World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand." "Thalavi fame A L Vijay to direct this big scale film." Vijay was recently spotted at the wedding of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick in Italy. He was instrumental in Jackson's entry into Tamil cinema by casting her opposite Arya in his hit film Madrasapattinam (2010).

Career highlights

Anand's remarkable career in chess

Affectionately known as Vishy, Anand is one of the greatest rapid chess players of his time. He became the first Indian to earn the title of Grandmaster in 1988. His achievements include becoming a five-time World Chess Champion, with his reigns spanning from 2000 to 2002 and 2007 to 2013. Anand's contributions to the game have not only elevated Indian chess but have also inspired a new generation of players worldwide.