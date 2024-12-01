Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video offers handy keyboard shortcuts for a better viewing experience.

The SPACE bar and 'F' key control play/pause and full screen mode, while the arrow keys manage volume and video navigation.

Keys 'M', 'C', and 'A' handle muting, subtitles, and audio tracks, allowing for a personalized and efficient user experience.

Shortcuts include both basic and advanced functions

Top keyboard shortcuts to enhance your Amazon Prime Video experience

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:36 am Dec 01, 202411:36 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, one of the most popular streaming platforms, has a set of keyboard shortcuts to improve user experience on computers. The shortcuts let you control different aspects of video playback while using a web browser. They include basic functions like play/pause and entering/exiting full screen mode, as well as advanced options like adjusting volume and toggling subtitles/captions.

Playback shortcuts

Basic playback controls

The most basic keyboard shortcuts on Prime Video are SPACE bar and 'F' key. The SPACE bar plays or pauses a video, while the 'F' key lets users enter or exit full screen mode. To stop watching a video and go back to the previous screen, you can simply hit the ESC key.

Content navigation

Navigating through video content

Along with this, Prime Video has also added shortcuts for navigating through video content. The left and right arrow keys can be used to rewind or fast-forward the video by 10 seconds, respectively. This way, you can easily skip ahead or go back in your viewing without having to use a mouse/touchpad.

Audio control

Adjusting volume and muting audio

For audio control, Prime Video users can use the up and down arrow keys to increase or decrease the volume. The 'M' key is used to mute/unmute the audio. These shortcuts offer a handy way for viewers to adjust their viewing experience according to their personal preferences or surrounding noise levels.

Subtitle management

Managing subtitles and audio tracks

Prime Video also provides keyboard shortcuts for controlling subtitles and audio tracks. You can use the 'C' key to turn subtitles or captions on/off and switch between available subtitle languages. Meanwhile, the 'A' key lets you cycle through available audio tracks, including audio descriptions and Dialogue Boost. These features make for an enhanced viewing experience, for those who prefer watching content with subtitles or in different languages.