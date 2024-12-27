Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government has declared a week-long mourning period following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who will be honored with a state funeral in New Delhi.

Singh, hailed as a distinguished leader and a great son of India, is remembered for his significant economic reforms in the 1990s that lifted millions from poverty and boosted India's global standing.

His passing has drawn condolences from international figures, including former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manmohan Singh passed away at 92

Manmohan's death: Government declares 7-day mourning—ex-PM's last rites on Saturday

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:03 am Dec 27, 202410:03 am

What's the story Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at 92 on Thursday night. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following an unexpected loss of consciousness and was pronounced dead at 9:51pm. The government has declared a seven-day national mourning period in his honor, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India.

Final rites

Singh's last rites to be held on Saturday

Singh's last rites will be held in New Delhi on Saturday with full state honors. His body will be kept for public viewing at his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Marg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Singh "one of India's most distinguished leaders," while President Droupadi Murmu called him "one of the greatest sons of Bharat" and praised his contributions to reforming the Indian economy.

Economic legacy

Singh's economic reforms and global tributes

As Finance Minister in the 1990s, Singh was instrumental in liberalizing India's economy, transforming it, and pulling millions out of poverty. Under his Prime Ministership, the economy grew by leaps and bounds and India's global standing was bolstered. The Congress has also canceled all official party programs for seven days in respect. Industrialists like Gautam Adani and Harsh Goenka also mourned his passing, noting his role in economic reforms.

International mourning

Global leaders express condolences over Singh's demise

Global figures like former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also expressed their condolences. Karzai said India had lost "one of its most illustrious sons," while Nasheed called Singh a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.