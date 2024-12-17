Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian Congress and other opposition parties are criticizing a proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it a threat to democracy and the constitution.

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:34 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story The "One Nation, One Election" bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, triggering fierce opposition. The bill, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on December 12, seeks to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the bill as a historic move for India's democracy. However, opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have vehemently opposed it.

Congress has called the bill "unconstitutional" and a threat to democracy. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged it intends to "throttle democracy and accountability" and is a step toward replacing the existing Constitution. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called the bill "undemocratic" and warned it could lead to dictatorship. He dared the government to dissolve current governments if they are confident about the bill's benefits.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi argued that the bill tampers with election processes and centralizes power, calling it "wrong" and against the Constitution. JMM leaders also opposed the bill, describing it as "undemocratic" and harmful to India's federal structure. JMM National General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya warned that synchronizing elections could undermine democracy by shortening state government tenures.

Despite the opposition's criticism, BJP leaders stood their ground in defense of the proposal. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed Congress's objections as unreasonable. He pointed out that simultaneous elections were held for two decades post-Independence under Congress rule. BJP ally Telugu Desam Party also expressed support for the legislation, citing good experiences with simultaneous elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The introduction of this legislation is likely to spark heated debates in Parliament. The BJP claims simultaneous polls would streamline governance and cut down election expenses. On the other hand, opposition parties argue it jeopardizes India's federal structure and democratic principles. After introduction, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will likely request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee for wider consultations, TOI sources said.