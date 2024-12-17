TMC MP Mahua Moitra files privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has filed a privilege notice against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The notice, filed on Monday, comes in response to Rijiju's remarks in the Lok Sabha on December 13. Moitra has asked that the matter be referred to the privileges committee for further investigation.
Moitra's privilege notice follows similar action by colleague
Moitra's action is similar to that of her party colleague, Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose. Ghose had earlier filed a privilege notice against Rijiju for his remarks on Opposition members. The controversial comments that led to these notices included Rijiju saying, "If such a thing is said then action should be taken against it. Or otherwise, this kind of a woman, any member will get up and talk like this... They are setting a very wrong precedent."
Moitra accuses Rijiju of personal attacks on Opposition
In her notice, Moitra referred to Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. She contended that Rijiju's remarks were personal attacks on Opposition members. The notice was signed by several opposition leaders, including Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, A Raja, and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Dimple Yadav (SP), and Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal (Congress).
Ghose demands apology from Rijiju for disrespectful remarks
Earlier, Rijiju had said that the Opposition was "not fit to sit in the Parliament." Ghose had slammed the statement as disrespectful and an abuse of his ministerial position. She had demanded an apology from Rijiju and called for his remarks to be expunged from the record.