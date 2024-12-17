Summarize Simplifying... In short TMC MP Mahua Moitra has filed a privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju, accusing him of personal attacks on Opposition members.

This follows a similar action by Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who demanded an apology from Rijiju for his disrespectful remarks about the Opposition.

The notices were backed by several opposition leaders, highlighting a growing discontent with Rijiju's comments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Moitra has asked for further investigation

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files privilege notice against Kiren Rijiju

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:29 am Dec 17, 202411:29 am

What's the story Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has filed a privilege notice against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The notice, filed on Monday, comes in response to Rijiju's remarks in the Lok Sabha on December 13. Moitra has asked that the matter be referred to the privileges committee for further investigation.

Sequential actions

Moitra's privilege notice follows similar action by colleague

Moitra's action is similar to that of her party colleague, Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose. Ghose had earlier filed a privilege notice against Rijiju for his remarks on Opposition members. The controversial comments that led to these notices included Rijiju saying, "If such a thing is said then action should be taken against it. Or otherwise, this kind of a woman, any member will get up and talk like this... They are setting a very wrong precedent."

Accusations detailed

Moitra accuses Rijiju of personal attacks on Opposition

In her notice, Moitra referred to Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha. She contended that Rijiju's remarks were personal attacks on Opposition members. The notice was signed by several opposition leaders, including Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, A Raja, and Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Dimple Yadav (SP), and Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal (Congress).

Apology sought

Ghose demands apology from Rijiju for disrespectful remarks

Earlier, Rijiju had said that the Opposition was "not fit to sit in the Parliament." Ghose had slammed the statement as disrespectful and an abuse of his ministerial position. She had demanded an apology from Rijiju and called for his remarks to be expunged from the record.