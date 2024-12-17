Summarize Simplifying... In short Following a landslide victory in the Maharashtra state assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance's cabinet reshuffle has sparked discontent among some members.

Key figures like Bhujbal and Mungantiwar were dropped, leading to boycotts and protests, while some regions like Pimpri-Chinchwad were left without representation.

Despite the alliance's success, the reshuffle has stirred unrest, particularly in the Shiv Sena and BJP, challenging the harmony within the coalition.

Explained: Discontent brews as 11 ministers dropped from Maharashtra cabinet

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:25 am Dec 17, 202410:25 am

What's the story In a major reshuffle, 11 ministers from the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra have been dropped from the newly-formed government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision has led to protests by supporters, especially in Yeola, where followers of Chaggan Bhujbal have shown their displeasure. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), headed by Ajit Pawar, witnessed the biggest cuts with five leaders being dropped.

Cabinet reshuffle

Bhujbal boycotts assembly sessions, Mungantiwar contradicts Fadnavis

Bhujbal announced his decision to boycott future assembly sessions and return to Nashik, citing disappointment over his exclusion. He said he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat but declined it, as it would be unfair to his voters in Yeola. Sudhir Mungantiwar, another prominent leader dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contradicted CM Fadnavis's claim of a "long discussion" regarding his exclusion.

Party unrest

Shiv Sena faces backlash, BJP dismisses dispute claims

The reshuffle has also triggered unrest in the Shiv Sena. MLA Narendra Bhondekar resigned from party posts in protest. Another Shiv Sena MLA, Vijay Shivtare, slammed the lack of communication and respect in the selection process. He said, "Workers are not slaves. I am not needy, just the treatment was not good." State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed claims of disputes over portfolio allocations, asserting there was no delay or disagreement in the process.

Election aftermath

Cabinet expansion follows Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory

The cabinet expansion comes after the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the recent state assembly elections. The alliance won 230 out of 288 seats with BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 seats, and NCP 41 seats. However, despite the success, discontent remains among some MLAs who were left out of ministerial berths.

Regional impact

Cabinet reshuffle leaves some regions without representation

The reshuffle has left some regions like Pimpri-Chinchwad unrepresented in the cabinet even as Pune district bagged four ministerial berths including Ajit Pawar and Madhuri Misal. Pune district's Dilip Walse Patil, who was left out, accepted his exclusion gracefully but said more MLAs were elected this time around. He stressed he wasn't part of talks between Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal but respected their decision.