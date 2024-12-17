Explained: Discontent brews as 11 ministers dropped from Maharashtra cabinet
In a major reshuffle, 11 ministers from the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra have been dropped from the newly-formed government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision has led to protests by supporters, especially in Yeola, where followers of Chaggan Bhujbal have shown their displeasure. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), headed by Ajit Pawar, witnessed the biggest cuts with five leaders being dropped.
Bhujbal boycotts assembly sessions, Mungantiwar contradicts Fadnavis
Bhujbal announced his decision to boycott future assembly sessions and return to Nashik, citing disappointment over his exclusion. He said he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat but declined it, as it would be unfair to his voters in Yeola. Sudhir Mungantiwar, another prominent leader dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contradicted CM Fadnavis's claim of a "long discussion" regarding his exclusion.
Shiv Sena faces backlash, BJP dismisses dispute claims
The reshuffle has also triggered unrest in the Shiv Sena. MLA Narendra Bhondekar resigned from party posts in protest. Another Shiv Sena MLA, Vijay Shivtare, slammed the lack of communication and respect in the selection process. He said, "Workers are not slaves. I am not needy, just the treatment was not good." State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed claims of disputes over portfolio allocations, asserting there was no delay or disagreement in the process.
Cabinet expansion follows Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory
The cabinet expansion comes after the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the recent state assembly elections. The alliance won 230 out of 288 seats with BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57 seats, and NCP 41 seats. However, despite the success, discontent remains among some MLAs who were left out of ministerial berths.
Cabinet reshuffle leaves some regions without representation
The reshuffle has left some regions like Pimpri-Chinchwad unrepresented in the cabinet even as Pune district bagged four ministerial berths including Ajit Pawar and Madhuri Misal. Pune district's Dilip Walse Patil, who was left out, accepted his exclusion gracefully but said more MLAs were elected this time around. He stressed he wasn't part of talks between Ajit Pawar and Bhujbal but respected their decision.