What's the story The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 85 seats each. "On remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared," Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. The term of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26. Alongside Maharashtra, Jharkhand will also go to the polls. The Jharkhand assembly elections will take place in two phases—November 13 and November 20—with the results also announced on November 23.

