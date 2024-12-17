Summarize Simplifying... In short A bill proposing simultaneous elections across India, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to be introduced in Parliament.

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:21 am Dec 17, 202409:21 am

What's the story A bill proposing simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to PTI, the bill may be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for broader deliberations. As per the Lok Sabha's agenda, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will present the bill for "one nation, one election" and could request Speaker Om Birla to refer it for detailed discussions.

Legislative changes

Bill proposes new article, amendments for simultaneous elections

The bill seeks to add Article 82(A) for simultaneous elections and amends Articles 83, 172, and 327. It states that these changes will not be made until after the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029, i.e., simultaneous elections won't be held until 2034. The bill also allows for mid-term elections if a legislature is dissolved prematurely.

Political resistance

'One nation, 1 election' faces opposition

The "one nation, one election" proposal, which is supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) agenda. However, it is strongly opposed by several political parties. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asked that the bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for discussions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called it "draconian," saying it would "erase regional voices" and "erode federalism." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed it as an "authoritarian imposition."

Vote count

Government requires significant support to pass bill

To get the bill through, the government will need support of 361 MPs in Lok Sabha and 154 MPs in Rajya Sabha. The NDA will need the support of non-aligned parties such as YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal, and AIADMK. The high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind had recommended simultaneous elections to overhaul India's electoral process. The panel's report recommended local body elections within 100 days of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.