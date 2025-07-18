'Won't take tariff orders from 'gringo' Trump: Brazil president
What's the story
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected United States President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods. The tariff, which will go into effect on August 1, was announced after Lula criticized Trump as an "emperor" the world doesn't want. Trump had blamed Brazil's treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged unfair trade practices against US companies for the decision.
Sovereignty defense
Lula announces plans to regulate, tax US tech firms
Addressing leftist student activists in Goiás, Lula said he wouldn't take orders from a "gringo," a term he used to refer to Trump. He stressed Brazil's sovereignty and announced plans to regulate and tax US tech firms. Lula called these firms conduits of violence and fake news disguised as freedom of expression.
Accusations leveled
Brazil accuses US of 'unacceptable blackmail'
Later, in a televised address, Lula accused the US of "unacceptable blackmail" for threatening Brazilian institutions and spreading false information about trade. He said Brazil had proposed negotiations in May but received threats instead. "We expected a response, and what we received was unacceptable blackmail, in the form of threats to Brazilian institutions and false information about trade between Brazil and the United States," Lula said.
Retaliation plans
Brazil preparing for possible retaliation; Lula's approval ratings rise
Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told CNN that Lula was willing to talk with Trump if conditions were met. Brazil is also preparing for possible retaliation if negotiations with the US don't work out. "Brazil will not accept anything imposed on it. We accept negotiation and not imposition," he said. The government has been consulting industry groups and companies impacted by the tariff decision.