'Won't take tariff orders from 'gringo' Trump: Brazil president 

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected United States President Donald Trump 's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods. The tariff, which will go into effect on August 1, was announced after Lula criticized Trump as an "emperor" the world doesn't want. Trump had blamed Brazil's treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged unfair trade practices against US companies for the decision.

Sovereignty defense Lula announces plans to regulate, tax US tech firms Addressing leftist student activists in Goiás, Lula said he wouldn't take orders from a "gringo," a term he used to refer to Trump. He stressed Brazil's sovereignty and announced plans to regulate and tax US tech firms. Lula called these firms conduits of violence and fake news disguised as freedom of expression.

Accusations leveled Brazil accuses US of 'unacceptable blackmail' Later, in a televised address, Lula accused the US of "unacceptable blackmail" for threatening Brazilian institutions and spreading false information about trade. He said Brazil had proposed negotiations in May but received threats instead. "We expected a response, and what we received was unacceptable blackmail, in the form of threats to Brazilian institutions and false information about trade between Brazil and the United States," Lula said.