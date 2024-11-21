Tedros was admitted to Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca

WHO chief Ghebreyesus hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 07:21 pm Nov 21, 202407:21 pm

What's the story World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been hospitalized in Brazil, local newspaper O Globo reported. According to the report, Tedros was admitted to Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after showing "symptoms of labyrinthitis and a hypertensive crisis." The WHO chief's health concerns first came to light earlier this week during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Health concern

Tedros's health scare at G20 summit

He was examined by medical professionals at the summit on Monday after he appeared unwell. Tedros was then given medication for high blood pressure and discharged once his condition had stabilized. As of Thursday morning, Tedros was still under observation at Hospital Samaritano Barra da Tijuca. The G20 summit concluded this week with calls for cooperation on climate change, poverty reduction, and tax policy.