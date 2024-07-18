In short Simplifying... In short Dive into Brazilian cuisine with this simple hearts of palm moqueca recipe.

Start by sautéing onions, red bell pepper, and garlic in olive oil, then add tomato paste, diced tomatoes, and spices.

Stir in hearts of palm and coconut milk, simmer, then finish with lime juice and seasoning.

Serve hot, garnished with cilantro, for a vegetarian dish that's rich in flavor and tradition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Brazilian hearts of palm moqueca recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:39 pm Jul 18, 202405:39 pm

What's the story The Brazilian hearts of palm moqueca is a vegetarian take on the traditional moqueca, a seafood stew from Brazil's coast. This version uses hearts of palm, offering a unique texture and taste. It's nutritious, rich in flavors, and colorful, making it perfect for exploring international cuisines or adding a tropical touch to meals. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 14-ounce hearts of palm (drained, sliced), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (sliced), one red bell pepper (sliced), three garlic cloves (minced), one tablespoon tomato paste, 14-ounce diced tomatoes with juices, one cup coconut milk, one-half teaspoon paprika, one-half teaspoon ground coriander, salt, black pepper to taste, juice from one-half lime, and cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced onion and red bell pepper to the pot. Saute them until they're soft and slightly caramelized; this usually takes about five minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step builds the flavor foundation for our moqueca.

Step 2

Add tomatoes and spices

Stir in the tomato paste into your sauteed vegetables until well combined. Then add the diced tomatoes with their juices to the pot. Season with paprika and ground coriander; these spices will give our moqueca its characteristic warmth and depth. Let everything simmer together on low heat for about 10 minutes so that flavors start melding together.

Step 3

Incorporate hearts of palm and coconut milk

Add the drained slices of hearts of palm to the pot, along with the coconut milk, which brings a creamy texture that complements rather than overwhelms the other flavors. Carefully mix everything together, taking care not to break the hearts of palm too much. They are delicate in texture but sturdy enough to maintain their integrity in this stew-like dish, adding a unique element.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

After simmering gently for another 10 minutes, allowing the ingredients to warm thoroughly, add lime juice for brightness. Taste and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper as needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves, over rice or as is. This dish offers a glimpse into Brazil's culinary traditions, suitable for any home cook exploring international vegetarian dishes.