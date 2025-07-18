What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition Trump was diagnosed with 

United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that affects blood flow in the legs. The White House released a memo from the president's physician, Sean Barbabella, who stated that a medical evaluation found no evidence of a more serious disease, such as deep vein thrombosis. "Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over...70," the memo said.

Condition overview What is CVI and how common is it? CVI is a condition where veins in the legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart. This can lead to blood pooling in the lower legs, causing swelling around the feet and ankles. Other symptoms include achy or heavy-feeling legs, tingling sensations, varicose veins, and in severe cases, leg ulcers. The condition is estimated to affect 10% to 35% of US adults.

Treatment approaches Treatment and management of CVI Risk factors for CVI include obesity, pregnancy, smoking, and prolonged standing at work. Initial treatments often involve compression stockings and elevating the legs. If these don't work, more intensive treatments like sclerotherapy or laser treatment may be used to collapse affected veins. The White House also noted that Trump's hand bruising was due to repeated hand-shaking and aspirin use as part of his heart health regimen.