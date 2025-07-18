What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition Trump was diagnosed with
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that affects blood flow in the legs. The White House released a memo from the president's physician, Sean Barbabella, who stated that a medical evaluation found no evidence of a more serious disease, such as deep vein thrombosis. "Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over...70," the memo said.
Condition overview
What is CVI and how common is it?
CVI is a condition where veins in the legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart. This can lead to blood pooling in the lower legs, causing swelling around the feet and ankles. Other symptoms include achy or heavy-feeling legs, tingling sensations, varicose veins, and in severe cases, leg ulcers. The condition is estimated to affect 10% to 35% of US adults.
Treatment approaches
Treatment and management of CVI
Risk factors for CVI include obesity, pregnancy, smoking, and prolonged standing at work. Initial treatments often involve compression stockings and elevating the legs. If these don't work, more intensive treatments like sclerotherapy or laser treatment may be used to collapse affected veins. The White House also noted that Trump's hand bruising was due to repeated hand-shaking and aspirin use as part of his heart health regimen.
Health update
Trump underwent blood work and echocardiogram evaluation
As part of his evaluation, Trump underwent blood work and an echocardiogram, with all results being normal. Dr. Barbabella said, "President Trump remains in excellent health," adding there were no cardiac, renal, or systemic issues. Trump had sparked health concerns when he was seen at the FIFA Club World Cup final with swollen legs. Concerns also spread after images of his hands showed bruising during a meeting with the Kingdom of Bahrain's PM, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Wednesday.