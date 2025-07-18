Trump threatens suing WSJ for publishing 'sexually-explicit' letters to Epstein 

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for publishing a story about an alleged inappropriate letter he wrote to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The WSJ report claimed that the letter, which bore Trump's signature, was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The newspaper said it reviewed the letter but did not publish an image.

Denial issued Letter allegedly ends with 'Happy birthday... wonderful secret' The letter, which Trump denies writing, includes a drawing of a naked woman. The drawing has Trump's signature as a "squiggly 'Donald'" below the woman's waist, mimicking pubic hair, WSJ reported. The letter allegedly ends with, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret." According to WSJ, the letter bearing Trump's name was included in a birthday album put together by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. She had gathered the letters from Trump and many others for Epstein's 50th birthday.

Legal threat Trump accuses WSJ of publishing 'defamatory' story In response to the report, Trump announced on his Truth Social network that he would be suing WSJ, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch. He accused the newspaper of publishing a "false, malicious and defamatory story." "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women..It's not my language. It's not my words," Trump said in an interview with the WSJ on Tuesday.

Recent developments Trump orders officials to produce more Epstein documents After the story was published, Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday night that he had ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi "to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval." Bondi swiftly responded, stating that she was ready to do so on Friday, but the process of having judges sign off on such a move would most certainly take much longer.