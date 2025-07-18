Trump threatens suing WSJ for publishing 'sexually-explicit' letters to Epstein
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for publishing a story about an alleged inappropriate letter he wrote to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The WSJ report claimed that the letter, which bore Trump's signature, was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The newspaper said it reviewed the letter but did not publish an image.
Denial issued
Letter allegedly ends with 'Happy birthday... wonderful secret'
The letter, which Trump denies writing, includes a drawing of a naked woman. The drawing has Trump's signature as a "squiggly 'Donald'" below the woman's waist, mimicking pubic hair, WSJ reported. The letter allegedly ends with, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret." According to WSJ, the letter bearing Trump's name was included in a birthday album put together by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. She had gathered the letters from Trump and many others for Epstein's 50th birthday.
Legal threat
Trump accuses WSJ of publishing 'defamatory' story
In response to the report, Trump announced on his Truth Social network that he would be suing WSJ, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch. He accused the newspaper of publishing a "false, malicious and defamatory story." "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women..It's not my language. It's not my words," Trump said in an interview with the WSJ on Tuesday.
Recent developments
Trump orders officials to produce more Epstein documents
After the story was published, Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday night that he had ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi "to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval." Bondi swiftly responded, stating that she was ready to do so on Friday, but the process of having judges sign off on such a move would most certainly take much longer.
Case details
Epstein's death and conspiracy theories
Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death spawned conspiracy theories, including claims that he was murdered to protect powerful figures. In a memo last week, the Justice Department and FBI dismissed these claims, confirming that Epstein indeed died by suicide and there is no evidence of a "client list" or blackmailing by Epstein. They also announced that no additional files pertaining to the case will be released.