Netflix reports $11B revenue and $3.1B profit in Q2 2025

Netflix reported a strong Q2 2025 performance, with revenue rising to $11.08 billion, a 16% increase year‑over‑year, and net income soaring to $3.1 billion—marking a 46% jump YoY. It also revealed that a whopping 95 billion hours of content was streamed by its users in the first half of 2025. The streaming giant is also on track to double its advertising revenue this year, as it continues to expand its ad tech platform.

Viewer preferences 'Adolescence' tops list of most-watched shows Along with its earnings report, Netflix also shared viewership data for H1 2025. The most-watched series during this period was Adolescence, with 145 million views. It was followed by Squid Game seasons two and three. Other popular titles included Ms. Rachel, a toddler show that landed at number seven on the list of most-watched shows of the year so far.

Film favorites 'Back in Action' tops list of most-watched movies The most-watched movie on Netflix in H1 2025 was Back in Action, with a whopping 165 million views. It was followed by Straw and The Life List. The animated hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters also made waves with 37 million views since its June release. Nearly half of all viewing for Netflix originals on the list came from titles that debuted in 2023 or earlier, such as Ozark and Orange is the New Black.

Advertising strategy In-house ad tech platform is foundational to advertising strategy Netflix has emphasized that its in-house ad tech platform is "foundational" to its advertising strategy. The company started testing this platform last year, and it is now available in all markets where Netflix's ad-supported plan is offered. In May, Netflix revealed that its ad-supported tier reaches over 94 million users. The company also teased new ad formats, including ones that appear when you pause what you're watching.