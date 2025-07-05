Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's 'SSMB29' sold to Netflix for record amount: Reports

The much-anticipated collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli , tentatively titled SSMB29, has reportedly been sold to Netflix for a record sum. Numerous reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights in a deal that's among the biggest non-theatrical agreements in Indian cinema. The exact amount has not been revealed yet.

Deal details Deal could be bigger than 'RRR's OTT rights The streaming platform had also acquired the rights for Rajamouli's last film, RRR, and reports suggest that the deal for SSMB29 is bigger than the 2022 release. RRR was a massive hit globally and also bagged an Oscar, and this could have contributed to the hefty price tag for SSMB29. However, an official confirmation from the makers about the deal is still awaited.

Star cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas also part of the film Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also making her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with the project. She has called this comeback a "homecoming," expressing her excitement about working on this global action-adventure film inspired by Indiana Jones. The movie, which reportedly has a budget of ₹1,000 crore, will also feature Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.