What's the story

Popular music group, the Jonas Brothers, will star in a Christmas comedy movie produced by Disney.

The film, currently titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, will feature all three brothers of the trio, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

But Indian fans are more concerned about Nick's wife, their very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas appearing in the film. She has previously appeared in the Jonas brothers' music videos, so a possibility is there.