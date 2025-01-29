Surprise Christmas cameo? Priyanka might join Jonas brothers' movie
What's the story
Popular music group, the Jonas Brothers, will star in a Christmas comedy movie produced by Disney.
The film, currently titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, will feature all three brothers of the trio, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.
But Indian fans are more concerned about Nick's wife, their very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas appearing in the film. She has previously appeared in the Jonas brothers' music videos, so a possibility is there.
Cameo speculation
Chopra Jonas was spotted on the set
Ever since the Jonas Brothers announced their Christmas movie, fans have been speculating about possible cameos by their spouses.
The speculation is particularly rife for global actor Chopra Jonas, especially since she was spotted on set alongside the Jonas Brothers earlier this month.
However, there has been no official word from Disney or the production team about any such cameo appearances in the upcoming film.
Production team
Jessica Yu to direct the Christmas movie
According to Variety's logline description, the brothers "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families."
It'll be directed by Oscar-winner Jessica Yu and produced under 20th Television. The script has been written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.
Apart from the brothers, other producers include Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan.
Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will compose original songs for the project.
Disney connection
Jonas Brothers's longstanding relationship with Disney
The Jonas Brothers have had a long association with Disney. They released their second album on Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned label, and appeared in original movies such as Camp Rock and its sequel on the Disney Channel.
The brothers also headlined their own series Jonas on the same network. After a short break in 2013, they made a successful comeback in 2019 with their hit single Sucker debuting at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.