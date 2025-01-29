Deva is no Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor clarifies how
What's the story
Once tagged as the "Chocolate Boy of Bollywood," Shahid Kapoor became the face of the "alpha male" phenomenon with 2019's Kabir Singh.
Raging with aggression and showing no mercy, Singh's character has stayed with people, for reasons good and bad. So, viewers were quick to spot similar shades in Kapoor's next role in the upcoming film Deva.
However, the actor has specified that there are no similarities between the two.
Film description
Kapoor described 'Deva' as blend of mass appeal and performance
At a press conference in Delhi, Kapoor stressed, "Deva is only Deva. There is no Kabir Singh in Deva."
Kapoor described Deva as a film that marries mass appeal with intense performances.
"It's a very massy film—the character, the songs, and the action are all very bold."
"Although the film's edge is gritty, raw, and real, its treatment is commercial, front-footed, and modern."
He also revealed that he spent a year getting into the skin of Deva's character before shooting.
New genre
'Deva' is Kapoor's first action-thriller
During the promotional event of Deva, Kapoor said he was excited to explore a new genre with this film.
He had called it his first action-thriller and said, "Whatever assets we have released be it the teaser, trailer, and the song, we haven't revealed much of the plot because it is a thriller and we want the audience to experience the film completely in theaters."
Film details
'Deva' features an ensemble cast; will be released on Friday
Deva, directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati.
Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film promises to deliver an intense cinematic experience when it hits theaters on Friday, January 31.
Would you be visiting your nearest halls to check whether Deva gives you Kabir Singh déjà vu?