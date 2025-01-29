What's the story

Once tagged as the "Chocolate Boy of Bollywood," Shahid Kapoor became the face of the "alpha male" phenomenon with 2019's Kabir Singh.

Raging with aggression and showing no mercy, Singh's character has stayed with people, for reasons good and bad. So, viewers were quick to spot similar shades in Kapoor's next role in the upcoming film Deva.

However, the actor has specified that there are no similarities between the two.