TOIFA OTT Awards winners announced

OTT Awards: Shahid, Sonakshi, Babil among top honorees—full list inside

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 pm Jul 29, 202405:47 pm

What's the story The Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) OTT Awards 2024, held in Mumbai recently, celebrated the outstanding talent in Hindi web films and series released in 2023. The event recognized achievements across various categories including acting, content creation, and technical expertise. Key winners included Sonakshi Sinha, Suvinder Pal Vicky, and Shahid Kapoor for their outstanding performances. Here's the full list of winners.

Award recipients

Vijay Varma, Mona Singh, among others, took home biggest honors

Sinha won the Acting Excellence (Female) award for her role in Dahaad, while Pal Vicky took home the Acting Excellence (Male) award for his performance in Netflix's acclaimed series Kohraa. Kapoor was recognized as a Male Actor Web Series for his role in Farzi. Vijay Varma and Mona Singh were honored for their roles in Dahaad and Made In Heaven, respectively. The web series Jubilee dominated several categories, including Costume Design, Casting Ensemble, Writing, and Drama Series of the Year.

Technical awards

Technical excellence recognized at TOIFA OTT Awards

The Railway Men was awarded for Excellence in Visual Effects and Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Male), which went to Babil Khan. Alokanand Dasgupta and Shruti Kapoor won awards for Excellence in Background Score and Costume Design, respectively, both for Jubilee. Dhananjay Navagrah, Barny Crocker, and Ewan Mulligan were honored with the award for Excellence In Cinematography for Kalapaani, while Sumeet Kotiyan received the award for Excellence in Editing for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai.

Newcomers and web films

This 'The Archies' actor won the Debut Actor Award

Agastya Nanda won the Debut Actor of the Year award for his role in The Archies. Manoj Bajpayee and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recognized as Male Actor Web Film and Female Actor Web Film, respectively, for their performances in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Jaane Jaan. The awards highlighted the importance of behind-the-scenes talents that contribute to the overall quality and impact of web films and series.