When, where to watch Junaid-Khushi's 'Loveyapa' on OTT
What's the story
The upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, starring the big-screen debuts of star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, will hit theaters on Valentine's Day (February 14).
The film delves into different aspects of modern-day relationships through a love-drama-confusion-filled narrative.
But even before the big screen release, reports are rife about its OTT release.
Reportedly, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar since Star Gold is the film's broadcast partner.
Film insights
'Loveyapa' plot and cast details revealed
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.
The story follows Gaurav (Khan) and Baani's (Kapoor) relationship, which takes an unexpected turn when Baani's father (played by Ashutosh Rana) challenges them to swap phones as a test of trust.
This leads to a series of revelations about past relationships and hidden secrets that threaten their love.
Behind the scenes
'Loveyapa' production and global distribution details
Loveyapa is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, and Zee Studios is handling global distribution.
The film also stars Grusha Kapoor, Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in an ensemble cast.
Other cast members include Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, and Yuktam Khosla.
Career highlights
Khan and Kapoor's previous works and 'Loveyapa' promotions
Before Loveyapa, Khan was spotted in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Maharaj. He called shooting for Loveyapa "more intense" than the socio-political Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Kapoor last appeared in The Archies on Netflix, which got mixed reviews.
The official trailer of Loveyapa and a few songs from its soundtrack have already been released, including the quirky track Loveyapa Ho Gaya and the romantic number Rehna Kol.