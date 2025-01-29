What's the story

The upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, starring the big-screen debuts of star kids ﻿Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, will hit theaters on Valentine's Day (February 14).

The film delves into different aspects of modern-day relationships through a love-drama-confusion-filled narrative.

But even before the big screen release, reports are rife about its OTT release.

Reportedly, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar since Star Gold is the film's broadcast partner.