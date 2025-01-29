What's the story

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's former personal assistant, Phillip Pines, has leveled shocking allegations against the incarcerated hip-hop mogul in a new interview.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pines alleged that he was asked by Combs to have sex with a woman as a test of his "loyalty."

The shocking revelation is part of Investigation Discovery's docuseries The Fall of Diddy, which premiered its first two episodes on Monday.