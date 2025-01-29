Diddy's ex-assistant was ordered to have sex as 'loyalty test'
What's the story
Sean 'Diddy' Combs's former personal assistant, Phillip Pines, has leveled shocking allegations against the incarcerated hip-hop mogul in a new interview.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pines alleged that he was asked by Combs to have sex with a woman as a test of his "loyalty."
The shocking revelation is part of Investigation Discovery's docuseries The Fall of Diddy, which premiered its first two episodes on Monday.
Incident description
Pines detailed alleged incident in docuseries interview
In the docuseries, Pines detailed the alleged incident. He claimed Combs had been drinking all day before pressuring him into a sex party by offering him alcohol.
"I remember hearing the words prove your loyalty to me, (your) King," Pines recalled.
"He grabbed me by the shoulders, kind of gave me a quick massage—like a coach would give a player that's about to enter the game—and handed me a condom...pushed me to a girl that was on the couch...a guest."
Emotional turmoil
'I didn't know what was happening': Pines
Pines also detailed his emotional turmoil during the alleged incident, saying, "I froze before it took place, I didn't know what was happening."
He added the woman involved gave her consent and he complied out of fear after witnessing Combs's alleged physical assaults on employees.
"He has an innate ability to make you feel comfortable and to make you do things for him that you would never do," Pines added.
Wild parties
Pines admitted supplying items for 'Wild King Nights'
Pines further mentioned he wasn't present at the mogul's alleged "freak-off" parties. However, he admitted to supplying items for events called "Wild King Nights," which took place in hotel rooms with young women.
"We usually had a laundry list of items that included lights, alcohol, marijuana, ketamine, Molly...You have mushrooms on the top there...baby oil and AstroGlide [lubricant] are very important; candles, incense, Apple TVs, electronics, computers, iPads."
"Obviously, there was, you know, male libido supplements, stuff like that."
Lawsuit details
Pines is suing Combs for sexual misconduct
Today, Pines carries a "great sense of remorse" about the incident and feared a "bomb would explode" if he ever revealed it.
Pines, who worked for Combs between 2019 and 2021, filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2024—accusing him of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking.
Apart from Pines's lawsuit, Combs is also facing multiple other lawsuits and is currently held at a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Denial of charges
Combs has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty
Despite the growing allegations, Combs has denied all accusations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
His attorney said, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."
The lawyer expressed confidence in a fair judicial process and believes Combs will ultimately prevail in court.
The trial is set for May.