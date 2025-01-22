Ryan Gosling-Shawn Levy may unite for 'Star Wars' movie: Report
What's the story
Three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to head a new Star Wars feature film, directed by Shawn Levy, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Levy, known for Deadpool & Wolverine, has been developing this project since 2022 with Jonathan Tropper, who previously worked with him on films like This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project.
The script has been in the works for over a year.
Project details
Levy's 'Star Wars' film: A standalone project
The timeline and plot of Levy's Star Wars project remain undisclosed, with stories in the franchise usually spanning hundreds of years and exploring a galactic republic's transformation into a dictatorship and rebellion.
It is unclear whether the film will involve Jedis or their adversaries, The Sith.
However, sources have confirmed to the portal that it will be a standalone movie, unrelated to the Skywalker Saga centered on Luke Skywalker and his father Anakin.
Production timeline
Gosling's involvement accelerated 'Star Wars' project
Reportedly, Gosling's involvement with the Star Wars film has fast-tracked its production.
Initially, Levy was considering directing a boy band movie at Paramount, which would have reunited him with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, Gosling's interest shifted the focus to the Star Wars project.
If an agreement is reached, filming could begin this fall, making it not just Levy's next project but also the next Star Wars movie to enter production.
Career impact
Gosling's potential 'Star Wars' role: A significant career move
For Gosling, joining the Star Wars universe would be a career milestone. His previous roles haven't included any major franchise projects like those of his contemporaries.
He will next appear in the sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Interestingly, in 2013, Gosling was rumored to be considered for a Star Wars role alongside Zac Efron—a role that may have eventually become Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.