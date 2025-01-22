What's the story

Three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to head a new Star Wars feature film, directed by Shawn Levy, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Levy, known for Deadpool & Wolverine, has been developing this project since 2022 with Jonathan Tropper, who previously worked with him on films like This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project.

The script has been in the works for over a year.