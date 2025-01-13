What's the story

Known for his comic and dramatic roles, Hollywood actor David Schwimmer has taken his first major step into the horror genre with Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he had always wanted to do this genre.

"I've always been a fan of horror, especially of horror action-comedy. The genre is so exciting to me," Schwimmer said.

It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.