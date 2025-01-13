Why David Schwimmer said yes to 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
What's the story
Known for his comic and dramatic roles, Hollywood actor David Schwimmer has taken his first major step into the horror genre with Goosebumps: The Vanishing.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he had always wanted to do this genre.
"I've always been a fan of horror, especially of horror action-comedy. The genre is so exciting to me," Schwimmer said.
It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Role details
Schwimmer's character in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' explained
In the second season of the Disney+ and Sony Pictures Television series, Schwimmer plays Anthony Brewer, a botanist and divorcee looking after his twins in his Brooklyn childhood home.
His character wants to give his kids a memorable last summer before their final year of high school while also conducting his research in a makeshift lab.
This plot is inspired by RL Stine's Goosebumps book, Stay Out of the Basement.
Excitement for series
It was a 'no-brainer' for Schwimmer to say yes
The actor added, "When I learned more after not just reading the first script, but then talking to the writers, the showrunners, about the arc of the series and the backstory of what happened to Anthony, I just felt like, ok, this is really a character I would like to sink my teeth into."
"This was just kind of a no-brainer."
Personal touch
Schwimmer's personal connection to 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
Schwimmer also expressed his excitement over playing a father of teenagers, just like in real life.
"I've not been able to play a dad of a teenager, which I am now in real life. So that part of me was also really excited. It's another level of meaningful at this stage."
The New York setting of this season is also personally significant to him as it's near where he was born and raised.
Character evolution
Schwimmer's character transformation in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing'
Schwimmer's character meets a plant-like monster in the basement, triggering a terrifying chain of events.
"This plant begins to get on my skin and then in my arm, I notice that it starts to grow out from within me and then later takes the form of this bulb that I have to squeeze out of my arm," Schwimmer described.
This transformation ties into his brother's disappearance at Fort Totten in 1994, connecting the past and present.
Family focus
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing' explores family dynamics and growth
Schwimmer emphasized that Goosebumps: The Vanishing isn't just about scares, but also about the difficulties of family, growth, and unresolved trauma.
"The story moves in such a way where, in the first couple of episodes, you feel how grounded this family is and you know the relationships are solid and loving," Schwimmer said.