Golden Globes—Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor for 'A Real...'
What's the story
Kieran Culkin has been awarded the Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
He won for his performance as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain, a movie he stars in alongside Jesse Eisenberg.
The other nominees in the category were Denzel Washington, Jeremy Strong, Guy Pearce, Yura Borisov, and Edward Norton.
Speech highlights
Culkin's humorous acceptance speech and red carpet antics
During his acceptance speech, Culkin jokingly called the Golden Globes a "date night" for him and his wife, Jazz Charton. He ended his speech by thanking his mother.
Before receiving the award, Culkin had given an unusual interview on the red carpet where he threw the presenter's cue card and accidentally used profanity on live television.
Twitter Post
Here is his speech
📌Kieran Culkin's Award Acceptance Speech for Best Supporting Actor! pic.twitter.com/QxfhjXgKQZ— nitsi | succession broadway & oscar era! ᡣ𐭩 (@hosseinisgeckos) January 6, 2025
Friendly banter
Culkin's playful jab at fellow actor Pedro Pascal
Culkin also playfully teased actor Pedro Pascal during his red-carpet interview, noting that Pascal had not received any Golden Globe nominations this year.
This jest was a reference to their previous competition for several awards last year, where Culkin was nominated for his role in Succession and Pascal for The Last of Us.
Despite their rivalry, Pascal had humorously claimed that an injury he sustained was due to Culkin "beating the sh_t out of [him]."