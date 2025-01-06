Golden Globes—Zoe Saldaña wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Emilia Pérez'
What's the story
In a historic moment, Zoe Saldana has bagged her first-ever Golden Globe win at the 2025 awards ceremony.
She was awarded the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for Emilia Perez.
An emotional Saldana, in her acceptance speech, thanked everyone and recognized fellow nominees such as Selena Gomez, Karla Souza, and Jacques Colimon.
"My heart is full of gratitude," she said tearfully as she accepted the award.
Twitter Post
Here is her acceptance speech
Zoe Saldaña wins the award for Best Performance by a Female Supporting Actor - Motion Picture at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GuiKKXigj8— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025
Tough contest
Saldana's win came amid stiff competition
Saldana's win was amid stiff competition from other talented actresses.
Her fellow nominees included Ariana Grande for Wicked, Gomez for Emilia Perez, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, Margaret Qualley for The Substance, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.
Although Grande and Gomez didn't win the award, they reportedly developed a close friendship and mutual admiration during the awards season.
Fashion statement
Saldana's stunning red carpet appearance at Golden Globes
Before her award-winning moment, Saldana made a striking appearance on the red carpet. She wore a custom-designed dark brown strapless sequin Saint Laurent gown with a matching cape, designed by Anthony Vaccarello.
The gown was accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace that perfectly caught the light.
Speaking about her dress, she revealed she had specifically asked for something in deep browns.