What's the story

In a historic moment, Zoe Saldana has bagged her first-ever Golden Globe win at the 2025 awards ceremony.

She was awarded the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for Emilia Perez.

An emotional Saldana, in her acceptance speech, thanked everyone and recognized fellow nominees such as Selena Gomez, Karla Souza, and Jacques Colimon.

"My heart is full of gratitude," she said tearfully as she accepted the award.