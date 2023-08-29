If you like 'Breaking Bad,' watch these similar crime-drama shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 29, 2023 | 06:44 pm 2 min read

Best crime drama shows similar to 'Breaking Bad'

Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad is undoubtedly one of the greatest television shows of the 21st century. It's the story of a chemistry professor and a family man, Walter White, turning into a drug lord. If you miss the highs of the enthralling and morally complex world of Breaking Bad, here are some similar crime dramas that you can binge-watch.

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Similar to Breaking Bad, David Chase's iconic show The Sopranos offers an unparalleled exploration of organized crime and family dynamics. The series follows Tony Soprano, the head of a New Jersey criminal gang, who navigates his personal and professional problems affecting his mental health and requires psychiatric treatment. With its intricate storytelling and psychological depth, The Sopranos redefined television shows.

'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon, The Wire delves into the interconnected lives of citizens and the challenges they face. It offers a fierce critique of systemic issues through its meticulous storytelling and social commentary. The series is a gritty and uncompromising portrayal of Baltimore's various institutions, from law enforcement and drug lords to education and media and everyone suffering in between.

'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

Sons of Anarchy delves into the lives of an outlaw motorcycle club in California with the life of one of its members, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), at the forefront. It follows the club navigating loyalty, crime, and family ties. With its intense action, moral dilemmas, and complex characters, the show explores the themes of brotherhood, power, and the consequences of one's choices.

'Fargo' (2014- )

Inspired by the Coen Brothers's film of the same name, Fargo weaves darkly comedic tales of crime and chaos in Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. The series features standalone seasons with unique characters and stories linked by the theme of ordinary lives entangled in extraordinary circumstances. The show has won three Golden Globe Awards and six Emmy Awards to date.

'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

The list of shows similar to Breaking Bad cannot be completed without its spin-off series Better Call Saul created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. With a similar tone and premise and character-driven storytelling, the show follows the fan-favorite character, Jimmy McGill, and his struggles as a criminal lawyer in the years before his fateful encounter with Jesse Pinkman and White.

