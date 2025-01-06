Demi Moore wins first Golden Globe for 'The Substance'
What's the story
Acclaimed Hollywood actor Demi Moore (62) has finally won her first-ever Golden Globe Award.
The award ceremony was held on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) where she was awarded as the Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).
She was honored for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
Twitter Post
Here is Moore's heartfelt speech
Demi Moore’s acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy film at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/S3OjoWAQqI— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2025
Competition
Moore's victory was against a strong lineup of nominees
Moore's triumph is all the more special considering the stiff competition she had.
The other nominees in her category were Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Zendaya (Challengers).
Moore was nominated previously for Ghost (1991) and If These Walls Could Talk (1997).
Potential wins
Moore's performance in 'The Substance' could garner more awards
Moore's portrayal of Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance has also placed her in contention for a few other acting awards.
She is nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards, the Critics's Choice Movie Awards, and the London Film Critics's Circle.
Film success
'The Substance': A critical and commercial success
Directed and written by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance stars Moore as a faded celebrity who tries to revive her career with a mysterious black market drug, with terrifying consequences.
The film has been widely acclaimed, with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It also turned out to be a box office hit, reportedly grossing nearly $80 million on a budget of $17 million.