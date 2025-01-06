What's the story

Jeremy Allen White has once again been crowned the Best TV Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, his third consecutive win for the FX series The Bear.

Since 2022, White's performance as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto has won hearts and accolades.

Despite its dark themes, The Bear has swept the comedy categories at the Golden Globes and Emmys for three years in a row now.