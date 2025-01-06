Jeremy Allen White wins third Golden Globe for 'The Bear'
What's the story
Jeremy Allen White has once again been crowned the Best TV Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, his third consecutive win for the FX series The Bear.
Since 2022, White's performance as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto has won hearts and accolades.
Despite its dark themes, The Bear has swept the comedy categories at the Golden Globes and Emmys for three years in a row now.
Award sweep
White's performance in 'The Bear' garnered multiple accolades
Along with his Golden Globe wins, White has also bagged two consecutive Emmys for The Bear.
His performance has also been recognized by the Critics's Choice TV Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the AACTA International Awards.
He was not present at this year's ceremony to accept the award.
However, he expressed his gratitude during his 2024 acceptance speech saying, "I love you guys so much."
Nominee lineup
White triumphed over fellow nominees at Golden Globes
White's Golden Globes win saw him beat out fellow nominees Adam Brody for Netflix's Nobody Wants This, Ted Danson for Netflix's A Man on the Inside, Steve Martin and Martin Short for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and Jason Segel for Apple TV+'s Shrinking.
The Bear is a psychological comedy-drama series—created by Christopher Storer—which revolves around a celebrated chef who returns to his hometown to take charge of the turbulent kitchen at his late brother's Italian shop.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post here
✨ Jeremy Allen White✨ from The Bear is the Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series winner! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/f8SUGRw3GX— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025