Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan's new fee of ₹50cr is justified, according to trade experts, following his success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The hike in remuneration is a common trend after a blockbuster, and with Aaryan's impressive box-office numbers, he's no exception.

His rising popularity has landed him a role in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, under Dharma Productions, further cementing his status as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kartik Aaryan is charging ₹50cr per film now

Is Kartik's new fee of ₹50cr justified? Experts say yes

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:46 am Dec 30, 202411:46 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's career has soared to new heights after the phenomenal success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor is now said to be charging a staggering ₹50cr per film, a fee that puts him on par with Ranbir Kapoor. Trade experts have weighed in on the development, with most agreeing that Aaryan's increased remuneration is justified considering his recent box office victories.

Expert opinion

Aaryan's fee hike follows industry trend, says Adarsh

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Zoom, "It's difficult to comment on the exact fee Kartik Aaryan charges post the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Such financial agreements between actors and producers are typically kept confidential." "That said, it's an age-old trend in the industry for actors to hike their remuneration following a blockbuster. Kartik, having delivered impressive box-office numbers, is no exception."

Defense stance

Adarsh defended Aaryan against accusations of overcharging

Further defending Aaryan against any whiff of overcharging, Adarsh said, "If an actor quotes a fee and a producer agrees to pay it, there's no reason for anyone to object. After all, it's a matter of mutual agreement." "Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying a stellar phase in his career. The year 2024 has been a game-changer for him."

Career strategy

Aaryan's strategic planning for sustainable success

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar also weighed in on Aaryan's remuneration hike. He said, "I believe team Kartik must have done some homework and planned this for a longer and sustainable period." "Further, knowing Kartik, I feel he is very smart and intelligent and a star on the rise. He would plan his outings very meticulously for maximum benefit for all his parties concerned."

New project

Aaryan's upcoming film under Dharma Productions

Aaryan's skyrocketing popularity has also got him a place in the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie is being made under the Dharma Productions banner with a whopping ₹150cr budget. Reportedly, Aaryan will be paid a whopping ₹50cr for his part in this film, further establishing him as one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors.