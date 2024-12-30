Summarize Simplifying... In short Two-time Oscar winner, Monga Kapoor, is pushing for an Oscar nomination for her film 'Anuja', even spending more than the film's budget on the campaign.

'Anuja' has been shortlisted for 2025 Oscars

'Anuja' Oscars campaign has surpassed film budget, reveals Guneet Monga

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:29 am Dec 30, 202411:29 am

What's the story Guneet Monga Kapoor, the executive producer of the short film Anuja, has revealed that the fundraising efforts for the project exceeded its actual budget. The film, which explores child labor in New Delhi, has been shortlisted for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Oscars. Speaking to Mid-Day, Monga Kapoor revealed her continued efforts to secure more funding and take Anuja to the next round.

Nomination pursuit

Monga Kapoor's dedication to secure Oscar nomination for 'Anuja'

Monga Kapoor, a two-time Academy Award winner (for The Elephant Whisperers and Period. End of Sentence), is working hard to get Anuja an Oscar nomination. She has been spending her time making calls, reaching out to people to push Anuja further. She is also working on distribution plans and deciding which platform would be best suited for the film's release.

Career reflections

She reflected on past projects and future plans

Monga Kapoor also spoke about her other projects Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah, which she said were incredibly fulfilling. Although she was initially skeptical about Kill's appeal, the team was determined to make it in its most authentic form. As for what's next, Monga Kapoor revealed that their next project will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan with a big announcement in January 2025.

Industry insights

Monga Kapoor's views on the evolving role of producers

The filmmaker also shared her observations on the changing landscape of film production in India. She highlighted a resurgence of individual producers who have proven their resilience over time. Despite acknowledging that the role of producers is often underestimated, she expressed confidence that now is the time for them to reclaim their prominence in the industry.